SARASOTA- As hurricane Maria leaves a path of destruction, the U.S. Virgin Islands is still picking up the pieces.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands on Sept 18TH.

Despite that, PGA golfer, Michael Graci is concerned for his family that still lives in St. Croix.

“Through Irma St. Croix was the hub to help out the other islands. They bought everything to help the other islands and people evacuated to us,” explains Graci.

He’s concerned because after hurricane Irma, resources were depleted and the island wasn’t ready for another hurricane.

Islanders including his family opening their home to evacuees, Graci’s mother housed about six of them.

“That’s the culture of the Caribbean is to help out,” adds Graci.

Friends like Russ Battiato and Chris Hanley, posting photos and videos of hurricane Maria making its way to the island while keeping in touch with friends and family in the U.S.

“They’re at home checking out the damage and still trying to get a hold of my sister,” Graci says.

After Cat 5 hurricane Irma caused extensive damage to St. Thomas and St. John, islanders in St. Croix thought they were safe for the rest of hurricane season.

Unfortunately, hurricane Maria hit at 175 miles per hour, 68 kilometers south to St. Croix.

Graci worries about those without power or generators because while living on the island, when a hurricane hit, they were without power for almost six months.

FEMA will coordinate disaster relief efforts.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
