SARASOTA- This is the first full week Sarasota County teachers and students are back in school after Hurricane Irma.

They lost 6 days in the classroom because of the storm. But they will not have to make these days up.

Principal of Riverview High school, Dr. Paul Burns says they are able to provide 30 minutes of additional instructional time each day because of the system in place since 2002.

“Our schedule that we have in Sarasota County allows for us to have additional instructional time built in each day,” said Burns. “Were able to have those additional instructional; minutes built into our schedule, which really allows our teachers to focus on student achievement and prepare our students for the high stakes exams that they have to take.”

English teacher, James Minor says they are re-focusing and picking up where they left off before the storm.

“Like all things, teaching is fluid and so we reevaluate where we are, and where we need to get to, and we make some adjustments along the way,” said Minor.

He says the students are thrilled to not have extra school days and teachers are using it to their advantage.

“Kids are kids, they are relieved, they were thinking about vacation days, loosing vacation days and losing a bit of summer so they are all relieved but were’ using that relief as a way of saying we need to be a little extra focus,” said Minor.

Parents are also relieved their vacation plans wont have to change.

“It’s great for the holidays and everything else too because we don’t have to ditch into all of those days from the holidays and hopefully the school year would go the way it should have in the beginning,” said Jim Shea. “So I think everybody came out well and we don’t have another hurricane come through.”