SARASOTA -The idea of whether genetics plays a role in addiction is nothing new.

“In fact, the genetics and addiction correlations go back to at least the 1960s, if not older,” director and CEO of Prescient Medicine, Dr. Keri Donaldson, said.

What is new – using these studies to create a predictive score.

“That predictive score then can be used, with some advanced technologies, to develop or distinguish in between patients that have a lower genetic risk of developing dependency to particular agents, or a higher risk of developing dependency,” Donaldson said.

To create this new study, clinicians looked at two patient populations.

“Patients that had an addiction and were currently seeking treatment for opioid dependency or disorders, and those that did not and tested negative,” Donaldson said.

They went through the vast range of genetics to develop that predictive score.

“That would give clinicians or providers or patients, frankly, an ability to talk about their individualized genetic risk of developing dependency,” Donaldson said.

The test uses new automated intelligence and machine learning techniques to regress genes for accuracy.

With over 59,000 opioid-related drug overdoses in 2016, Donaldson thinks this test could be pivotal.

“This tool will allow physicians or providers to assess that baseline risk and change, hopefully, the paradigm that unfortunately is currently spiraling out of control,” Donaldson said.

To learn more about the new predictive score test, visit prescientmedicine.com.