MANATEE- At approximately 3:30 this afternoon, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3400 block of 162nd Ave E. Parrish.

When deputies arrived, an armed subject was barricaded in his residence. The subject has fired his weapon several times but no one has been injured. There doesn’t appear to be anyone else in the residence. The surrounding area has been evacuated.

SWAT is now on scene.