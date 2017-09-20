Bradenton Police Detectives arrested a man on Wednesday they believe beat another man so severely, he died a week later a hospital.

According to a Bradenton Police news release, Bradenton Police arrested 34 year old Stanley Raphael Jean for the beating death of 56 year old Christopher Bang.

Bang was found on September 13TH in the 1100 block of 15th Street West in Bradenton with trauma to his head and face.

He died Wednesday morning at Blake Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

Jean is being held in manatee county jail.