BRADENTON- Suncoast Patients will now have easier access to medical cannabis with the Grand Opening of Trulieve’s Bradenton Dispensary, the first dispensary on the Suncoast.

And the dispensary opened to a packed house of customers.

“We’ve been open and delivering to patients since July of last year,” Kim Rivers said. “And so we knew that this area definitely had a strong patient base, and wanted to give patients an in-store option.”

Having the store close-by will help expand access for patients.

“I’m glad that they have one here to alleviate the $25 delivery charge,” Robert Warner said. “Even though it’s fun to have them show up at the house with it.”

Robert Warner says since Amendment 2 went into effect, medical cannabis has made great improvements to his life.

“It’s created newer products that are convenient and accessible easy, like vaping,” Warner said. “Which has really helped me. It helps me focus, and I run a company, and I really need to focus and I use it just for that.”

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers says coming into the dispensary can help patients discover products that will work best for them.

“We offer capsules,” Rivers said. “We offer oil syringes, which is oil based syringe product. We also offer inhalation products; we have a variety of vaporizers and vaporization products available, and finally we offer a Tincture product, which is a dropper type product as well as a topical.”

Rivers says their goal is to be within an hour’s drive of all of their patients.

“Trulieve is committed to being as close to patients as we are able legally to be,” Rivers said. “And so by the end of the year, we anticipate that we should have approximately 19 locations open.”

Patients need to be registered with the state before coming to the dispensary.