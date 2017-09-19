SARASOTA COUNTY-Florida Keys residents affected by hurricane Irma should see some semi–trucks filled with supplies in the near future.

The Sarasota Police Department together with generous donations from the community on the Suncoast sent the last tractor–trailer to the Keys Tuesday.

What started out as three trailers the Sarasota Police Department ended up sending two semi–trucks and four trailers packed full with food, water, and housing materials.

The truck will arrive tonight and Sarasota Police Department wants to thank everyone involved for helping the Keys community.