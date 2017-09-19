SARASOTA- Rowers from 69 countries are excited to spend two weeks on the Suncoast.

But what’s there to do? Sarasota PR professional, Kim Livengood, says downtown Sarasota offers craft cocktails and almost every place has a happy hour.

On the food side, Sarasota resident John Chapman says don’t overlook “tourist” spots like Shore and Tommy Bahama on St. Armand’s Circle.

And for rowers looking to locally shop, Larry Jordan says Morton’s Gourmet Market is the place.

If you see rowers out and about, go ahead say hey, and ask for a picture.