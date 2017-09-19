HOLMES BEACH-Although it’s not a new program only 80 of the thousands of Holmes Beach residents are using the program.

A house check request is where twice a week; a police officer does a walkthrough of your home.

It’s easy to sign up, just fill out their one page form and pay ten dollars.

Holmes Beach Police will pass by your home twice a week until you return home, there is no set time frame.

“During the storm season its helpful, because when they are away they are worried about their house and they know the PD have gone by,” says Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.

Police patrol 80 about homes every week and counting because some snowbirds are gone months at a time.

When Holmes Beach Police are doing a house check if they find something out of the ordinary, they will contact the home owner immediately and start the investigation.

“If you have stuff that’s stolen the quicker we can check the pawn shops and look for stolen property and better chance we have at recovery,” explains Chief Tokajer.

Once the homeowner returns, they need to call to have an officer do a last walk through.