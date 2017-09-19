POLITICS-The Head of University of South Florida–St.Petersburg has resigned over how she handled Hurricane Irma.

USF officials wanted to fire Regional Chancellor Sophia Wisniewska for her incompetence and “lack of leadership,” but a resignation was negotiated on Monday.

In a letter obtained by WFLA, USF System President Judy Genshaft wrote to Wisniewska “you resisted a directive to evacuate the students.”

WFLA also learned Wisniewska herself evacuated, even while staff remained at the school.

In an email exchange with Genshaft, she implied she was still on campus, writing “I heard more birds chirping than students talking.”

But, she eventually admitted she went to Atlanta to avoid Irma without telling USF leadership.