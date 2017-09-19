MANATEE- A circuit judge dismisses seven of the eight counts of a lawsuit that former Manatee High Football Coach Joe Kinnan brought against the school board and former school officials.

The Herald Tribune reports Judge Lee Haworth dismissed all claims against the district except for one of negligence.

The district general counsel told the newspaper the district will continue to defend this matter.

Kinnan resigned in 2014 after 29 seasons and five state titles. Kinnan could not be reached for comment.

The former coach could amend the remaining counts and refile the case by October 13th.