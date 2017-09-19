North Port- The Atlanta Braves are officially relocating their spring training to a new stadium complex in North Port.

The commission was more divided after reviewing the final legal development agreement, narrowly voting 3-2 to approve the last major piece needed to finalize the $100 million deal.

The approval paves the way for initial construction work to begin on the site almost immediately.

The stadium and training campus is set to be open in time for when Atlanta pitchers and catchers report to spring training in February 2019.