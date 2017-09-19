SARASOTA-Sarasota city and county governments endorse 2018 budgets with a bit of drama.

According to the Herald Tribune, county leaders decided to scrap their plans for a new excise tax designed to balance the county’s next $294 million general fund, while city leaders only narrowly approved Sarasota’s $202 million annual budget for 2018.

The so-called public service tax would have been a new 5 percent excise levy on gas, electric and water service for residents in unincorporated areas of the county.

County administrators proposed the tax in lieu of property tax rate increases to close a $5.4 million budget gap in 2018 and balance each county budget through 2020.

On the other side of the county, in downtown Sarasota, city leaders cast an unusual 3-2 vote to approve the city’s budget.

Typically the commission votes unanimously to approve the city budget, but some still expressed concerns.