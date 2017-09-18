MANATEE- A major car accident took place on I-75 this afternoon injuring two.

FHP reports they received a call just after 2:30 pm Monday just past exit 217 on the northbound side of I-75.

The accident involved a driver and passenger both women in a jaguar and male driver of a tractor trailer truck.

Traffic on the northbound side was backed up all the way to exit 213 by university parkway.

Both women suffered injuries and were transported to Blake Medical Center and the male driving the truck was not injured.

FHP Captain Conner Cardwell says the Jaguar did not put the brakes on in time as the tractor trailer stopped for traffic.