MANATEE COUNTY- Southern Manatee Fire Rescue responded to 204 Hazardous Condition calls across Manatee County in 2016, but responding to those calls, takes a toll on staff and safety, and a new grant will improve those conditions.

When Hazmat incidents like May’s Callaghan Tire Fire occur in Manatee County, the team from the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue District Responds.

“And that was one of those incidents that required technicians,” Gorski said. “But also in the environment, to protect the environment from all that contaminated water from going into the storm sewer systems.”

A little over 30 firefighters in the district are state-certified Hazmat technicians, but their Hazmat Truck isn’t staffed 24-7.

“When there is a call,” Gorski said. “Then we actually have to take firefighters off of another first-out apparatus just to staff that vehicle.”

An almost $2.5 million dollar Federal Grant will allow Southern Manatee Fire Rescue’s Chief Brian Gorski to hire 9 new firefighters and assign a full-time staff to the Hazmat Truck.

“That way it doesn’t compromise any of the staffing,” Gorski said. “It actually increases our staffing by 3 per shift, and allows us to add another vehicle to the response for structure fires, medical calls.”

The grant will pay a portion of the 9 employee’s salaries for 3 years, and then the district will take over.

“We did run financial projections all the way till fiscal year 2023,” Gorski said. “Of our revenues and our expenditures, and this will be easily absorbed into our budget without any real impact to anybody with rates for anything like that.”

They are now accepting applications, and are looking for the new employees to start in January.

If you are a state-certified Firefighter/EMT or Firefighter/Paramedic you can apply online at http://www.smfr.com/.