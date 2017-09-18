SARASOTA- Sarasota Police Issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Jabez Spann.

Spann has been missing since Labor Day for a total of 14 days.

According to Sarasota Police Department Chief DiPino, the boy was reported missing after 24 hours because it wasn’t unusual for him to go to a friend’s house and stay for a day or two.

His last cell phone location pinged to a wooded area, and officials did an extensive search there.

He was last seen leaving his grandmother’s house wearing a turquoise shirt.

“We’ve gotten some questions as to why we haven’t done an amber alert and the reason is because there is specific criteria under amber alerts that Jabez does not meet,” Chief DiPino said. “Including that we don’t have specific information that he is endangered or that a crime had been committed associated with his being missing.”

“We’re leaving no rock uncovered, we’re going to do everything we can to be able to determine his location because I as a mom, can’t even imagine the pain that his grandmother and his mom are going through right now, not knowing where he is.”

Chief DiPino says they know and believe there are people within the community that have information about Jabez’s whereabouts, and they are asking anyone with information to call the Sarasota Police Department.