SARASOTA – 1,700 people from 69 countries are calling the Sarasota area home for the next two weeks.

“Almost every hotel you can think of in the two county area, there are probably athletes and their coaches and their trainers staying there,” 2017 WRC media & public relations manager, Max Winitz, said.

When finding a place to stay, teams looked for a few things.

“Proximity to the course, that’s always a plus,” USA Women’s Double rower Meghan O’Leary said. “Food is a big thing for rowers, being able to eat as much and as healthy as we need.”

Their specific diet is the fuel that keeps them rowing.

“There’s been a lot of organization of menus and preparing for the 5,000 calories a day that the teams consume,” Rob Ferguson, the corporate director of sales at the Lakewood Ranch Holiday Inn, said.

The teams will probably be sipping the little chocolates on their pillows.

“They use the Concept 2 machines,” Ferguson said. “There’s some out by the pool; there’s some in the fitness center.”

They certainly don’t have much down time, but they do have an opportunity to bond with other rowers.

“We have some friends from other countries you get to see like once, twice a year, so it’s fun,” USA Women’s Double rower Ellen Tomek said.

“Rowers, there’s a camaraderie,” Winitz said. “They all seem to get along with one another from everything I’ve seen.”

One word comes to Ferguson’s mind when he sees the athletes checking in.

“I’ll try not to say excited too much, but we really are excited.”

He said the hard work to prep for the rowers’ arrival was well worth it.

“They’re just so nice to the staff,” Ferguson said. “They’ve been a pleasure to deal with.”