SARASOTA COUNTY-Captain Edgar Hansen of the TV show “Deadliest Catch”, a native of Washington, says his family gives him a hard time for the reason he owns real estate in Florida.

“My brother keeps yelling at me about why I am putting all my eggs in one basket. Why do you want to move to hurricane alley? And I am like well it hasn’t got hit that hard before. Well I guess our time was up.”

Hurricane Irma did some significant damage on one of Hansen’s properties. He greeted all the workers to show them appreciation for their sacrifice.

As the workers work all hours of the day and night to restore Florida Hansen admires these men and women.

“While being out on the water Hansen can relate to what these workers are experiencing.I know if these guys are going through anything what we go through on the Bering Sea. It’s being away from your kids, your family. You know sacrificing sleeping in tight quarters and just working your butts off,” said Hansen.