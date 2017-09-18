BRADENTON- Many on the Suncoast residents are still without power, which means no cold water or hot food.

Over the weekend, the Food Bank of Manatee reached out to FEMA asking for more resources.

Today they had seven pallets of food and five of water to hand out to Bradenton residents for a total of a thousand meals.

Each box contains 12 entrees, 12 starch, 12 fruit, 12 dessert and 12 cutlery kit.

Most of them had power turned on last night, but a few are still without it.Feeding Florida, Feeding Tampa Bay, and Food Bank of Manatee all helped hand out the boxes of food and water