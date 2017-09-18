SARASOTA – Years in the making, 900 athletes, 69 countries, and 5 days to go.

“It’s hard to believe, it’s surreal it’s here,” says Executive Director of the 2017 World Rowing Championships, Meredith Scerba. “We’ve been talking and planning for so many months, but we’re ready for this to happen and our team is prepared, we’re on target and we’re excited.”

Scerba says Nathan Benderson Park is ready. “This venue is going to transform into basically a tent city, a village of activity for our athletes, our fans, our spectators,” she says.

World class Olympians are already bringing their boats through the ports, making Sarasota their temporary home. If you see them, Scerba says don’t be afraid to say hello. “They’re very approachable, they’re excited, they love the interaction with folks here locally,” she says.

Between a 300,000 person grand stand and fan fest, Scerba says it’s an event to remember.

“Our fan fest is made for everyone,” says Scerba. “We’re gonna have steel drum bands, we’re gonna have entertainment, our venders are for everybody, if you wear sunglasses Maui Jim is here, so you’ve got a little bit of something for everyone.”

Even video clips to help you get to know the athletes, but none of it could happen without volunteers.

“Being able to be a part of something international, but in this community is special,” says Volunteer Manager, Morgan Skillman. “This is such a huge event it’s the world championships, it’s the super bowl of the rowing world.”

Skillman says they still need about 400 more volunteers, and many will get to work directly with the athletes. “We really could not do this without you,” she says.

You have to be 16 and older to volunteer. If you’re interested in volunteering visit WRCH2017.COM.