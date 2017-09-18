PUNTA GORDA – The past week, we’ve shown you footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma from eye level. Now we have a look from the clouds with the Civil Air Patrol.

Pilot Bob Filler goes on his first disaster response mission after Hurricane Irma.

“We went as far as Goodland, Florida, which is part of Marco Island, and we saw extensive damage there, a lot of blue roofs, partially covered roofs, a lot of damage there as we went down,” said Filler.

He is one of 55,000 volunteers with the United States Air Force Auxiliary. It’s been six days since Irma and we are seeing some of the hardest hit areas from high in the sky.

“We climbed up to about 2,500 feet,” said Fuller

There are quite a bit of mobile homes down in that area and a lot of boats so as we saw, there was a lot of damage and that was expected. Not only were homes affected, but there are environmental concerns as we well. As we made passes out in the Gulf of Mexico, we saw dark waters.

I am about to go up with a pilot with Civil Air Patrol to surveillance damage from Hurricane Irma @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/m5oYuLDuWQ — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) September 17, 2017

“Probably due to a combination of the heavy rains we had with Irma and also the storm surge and that water was receding back into the gulf.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Carlson says the Cessna airplane can fly at lower altitudes, making it easier to identify damage and report it.

“We were able to provide photographs at an unique angle that helps to provide the information that they need,” said Carlson.

Once the photographs are recorded, they report back to the state.

“The decision makers can take a look at them and helps them to direct where resources are deployed.”