SARASOTA – The Weeklong Pass (7 day) is valid once swiped on the bus, 7 days from that point.

Weeklong Bus Passes can also be purchased at these locations

• Downtown Sarasota Transfer Station:1525 1st Street, Sarasota, FL

• SCAT Transit Administration: 5303 Pinkney Ave., Sarasota, FL

• Cattlemen Road Station: 500 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.

FL Daily passes can also be purchased, but only on board the buses (cash only).