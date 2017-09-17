SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s been a week since Hurricane Irma. Suncoast residents are still feeling the impact.

Florida Power & Light says most if not all Suncoast residents should have power by Wednesday. On Sunday, Governor Rick Scott reported 90 percent of all outages across Florida have been restored.

If you’re still without power, Sarasota County officials say to be cautious of heat exhaustion. Symptoms include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness and paleness.

They also urge residents to protect themselves against mosquito–borne diseases due to standing water left by irma.

Also, FEMA teams continue to ensure residents receive the disaster assistance they need.