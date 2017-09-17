SARASOTA – The Ringling’s doors are once again open. The museum closed the Friday before Hurricane Irma hit and the 66-acre property survived with just a few scrapes and bruises.

The worst damage… a few down trees. Ringling’s staff dedicated the past week to clean up the property. If you’re wondering about the museums invaluable pieces of art, don’t worry, they’re all safe.

“We took down some of the more valuable work and protected them during the storm and we also, as some many in the community did, had sandbags, boarded up some windows. Our entire collection stayed safe the entire time.”

After being closed because trees like this have fallen Ringling Museum has reopened. More on this tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/dGtA5HB7Wq — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) September 17, 2017

To show their gratitude for the community’s support during the clean up process, visitors were allowed free admission to all of the museum’s venues for the day.