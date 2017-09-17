SARASOTA COUNTY – Many Florida homes did not escape the power of Hurricane Irma and not everyone’s property is repaired. Until those repairs are made, a blue roof is in order.

Operation Blue Roof is now available in our Suncoast counties. The program provides blue plastic coverings for damaged roofs to help reduce further damage until repairs can be made.

Only residences with standard shingled roofs are eligible. Roofs with more than 50% structural damage are not. Renters must be given permission by the property owner for installation.

Blue Roof Program is providing temporary roofing for residents on the Suncoast. Check this story out tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/oXHoFpVPKP — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) September 17, 2017

Homeowners must sign a right of entry form. The nearest center for Suncoast residents to sign up is at Bee Ridge Park in Sarasota.