MANATEE COUNTY – Four children are reported missing. Their ages range from 6 to 12.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the grandmother, Theresa Deckard, was given temporary custody of the children due to issues between the parents.

The children’s mother, Jaima Gadeaun, took the children away Friday, September 15, and have not been heard of since.

Call the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.