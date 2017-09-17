SARASOTA COUNTY – No homeowner wants the waste left over from Hurricane Irma cluttering their yards and driveways anymore. The Sarasota County landfill is the place to go.

The landfill opened Sunday, September 17, for Sarasota residents to get rid of their tree debris and garbage. Homeowners backed in their trucks to dump the waste from fencing pieces to spoiled food. Excavation vehicles scooped and pushed the debris into a pile.

Solid Waste Engineer Jason Timmons says it’s been more than ten years since the landfill opened on a Sunday.

“It’s been quite some time. My understanding from our solid waste division manager the last time we were open on Sunday was 2004 when the hurricanes came through Florida back then.”

There is no charge. The landfill will accept your yard waste and garbage until Saturday, September 23.