SARASOTA COUNTY – Buying food and beverages can go a long way and in this case, to help victims in the aftermath of Irma.

Gilligan’s Island Bar hosts a fundraiser called ‘Irma-Sucks-A-Lot-A Palooza’.

Customers pay $25 and receive a barbecue style meal, two beers and enjoy some live music while they eat. The money raised goes towards hurricane relief in southwest Florida.

General Manager of Gilligan’s, Mike Gatz, says while he was out buying supplies for relief aid, someone knew what he was up to.

“Somebody stopped me in the store yesterday as I was shopping they could see kind of what I was doing and just stopped me and said, “Are you working on hurricane relief”? I said, “Yeah we are”! and handed me twenty dollars so again everybody in the community seems to want to be as helpful as they can.”

Gilligan’s continues the fundraiser through Sunday evening.