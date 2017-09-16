VENICE – We talked a lot about the scheduling changes and the challenges that brings to our local football teams, but the weather doesn’t discriminate. Volleyball is another sport affected by Hurricane Irma.

Venice girls volleyball team now will potentially play seven or eight games in a week, which is a lot, all before heading out to Chicago next Wednesday for another tournament.

Ironically, Coach Wheatley said last time his team had a big weather delay during volleyball season, they won a State Championship.