SARASOTA – In just a few weeks, our own Ben Bobick will compete in the 2017 Community Aids Network CANDance.

It’s CAN’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with the money going toward patient care.

Ben’s dance moves won’t win him the trophy, it’s your votes. Every $10 donation equals a vote, and money for CAN.

Log on to www.cccsrq.org then click on the CANDance Globe, next click on Ben’s picture, and there you can make a donation.

We hope you help us in the fight against HIV/Aids!