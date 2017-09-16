SARASOTA – The community is coming together to find a missing teenager.

Youth football coaches in Sarasota, concerned parents, even strangers are looking for Jabez Spann, a 14-year-old teen who went missing on Labor Day.

“If any child is missing from this particular community, it is our moral duty to actually go out and be concerned about this child,” said Keysha Matthews.

Spann was last seen on Labor Day on the 1500 block of 23rd street. He plays football for the Manatee Mustangs and Team Florida Junior. Saturday morning, youth football coaches, parents and other athletes hung up flyers hoping someone would know where he is.

“Jabez recently has been doing exceptionally well in his grades, and he’s always done well in and around me, any interaction I’ve ever had with him has always been positive,” said John Borchers, he coaches Spann on the Manatee Mustangs.

Dozens of people walked through the neighborhood, even strangers, looking for a trace of where he might be.

“I didn’t know a 14-year-old kid was missing until we heard about it at a coaches meeting, so I just think that we raise some awareness about, if a child goes missing, everybody should know,” said Dante Bull, hes has never met Spann. “If it were my child, I would want someone to do the same for me.”