SARASOTA COUNTY – Hurricanes not only put people in distress, but they affect the wildlife in our back yards.

The Wildlife Center in Venice is taking on the task to care of baby animals isolated from their habitat from the storm. Just this week, the Wildlife Center has received more than 300 animal patients. The animals receive treatments for allergic reactions to fire ant bites and head trauma to name a few.

Officer Manager of the Wildlife Center Ivy Smart says natives of the state have natural instinct to care for the creatures.

“The people of Florida are very in tuned with nature, and they are very concerned about our wildlife and we get these animals because people bring them to us. They find them in distress they either call us or ask for rescue. They bring them in to us.”

Smart says they foster the baby animals with formula and will release them when they are ready to go back into the wild.