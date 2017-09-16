SARASOTA COUNTY – Hurricane Irma has left residents on the Suncoast struggling to find food and a local market moved by compassion is looking to meet that need.

Detwiler’s Farm Market is partnering with Miller’s Dutch Haus Furniture to hand out free hot meals to residents.

Employees of the market are working hard as they prepare bread rolls, and chocolate chip cookies. Miller’s Dutch Haus Furniture is providing the cookers for chicken quarter legs. Detwiler’s is anticipating about 3,500 people to receive meals.

Co–owner of Detwiler’s Henry Detwiler says his family is always willing to lend a helping hand.

“Dad always taught me and my brothers never turn people away. We’re in retail that’s what we don’t like telling a customer no.”

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available and the barbecue begins at 4 P.M. Sunday at Detweiler’s Farm Market.