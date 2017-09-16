SUNCOAST – Florida Power & Light continues to restore power to Suncoast areas as quickly as possible following Hurricane Irma.

According to FPL Power Tracker, service for everyone in Sarasota and Manatee Counties should be restored by Tuesday and by Wednesday for those in Charlotte and DeSoto Counties.

FPL officials tell us their crews are now turning their full attention to neighborhoods after making sure critical infrastructures such as nursing homes and administrative buildings were fully restored.

Also, many residents are still experiencing down power lines. FPL says to call 911 to report an active power line or FPL themselves at 1-800-468-8243.