BRADENTON – Family and friends gather at Bayside Community Church Saturday, September 16, to remember a fallen hero.

Hardee County Sheriff’s Deputy Julie Ann Bridges was killed last Sunday in a head-on collision. She was leaving a Hurricane Irma evacuation center to find more supplies when the incident happened. Corrections Officer Sergeant Joseph Osmann was also killed in the accident.

Bridges was a 13-year veteran with Hardee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Arnold Lanier says she will be extremely missed.

“We are deeply saddened for the sudden life of Deputy Julie Bridges. We lack the words to adequately describe the huge loss her death has brought o each of us in Hardee County. Julie was many things to us. She served as a colleague, a friend, a bailiff to our law enforcement agency and she served us very well.”

Family and friends released doves in her honor at Bayside. Co-workers, colleagues, elected officials and Governor Rick Scott also attended the funeral in honor of her life.