SARASOTA- Between Patients, Staff and visitors, Sarasota Memorial Hospital housed almost 25 hundred people during Hurricane Irma.

“We stayed open,” President and CEO David Verinder said. “We stayed fully committed to our community and our patients, and we take that responsibility seriously and we are happy to be here for the community.”

SMH took in patients from area Hospitals that needed to close or evacuate during the storm.

“Normal census around this time of year,” Verinder said. “So we were over 600 patients, inpatients during the storm.”

Emergency rooms in Sarasota and Northport stayed busy throughout the storm.

“We were seeing a lot of patients who were both injured,” Dr. John Wesley Ruffin said. “As well as patients with chronic medical needs, who for one reason or another weren’t feeling comfortable at home.”

And they are still seeing a higher number of patients visiting the hospital.

“I suspect that will stick with us for a bit,” Verinder said. “As people get through their individual illnesses or conditions.”

But all 6 Urgent cares are now open, and patients are encouraged to go there instead of the ER.

“Patients with lacerations, minor traumas, ankle sprains,” Dr. Ruffin said. “Those are patients that are appropriate for our Urgent care facility.”

Patients that use refrigerated medication and have no power should consult their pharmacist, but most medications will still be therapeutic.

“Most of the medicine that are refrigerated,” Dr. Ruffin said. “Including medicine like insulin and antibiotics are medicines that once they are not refrigerated they just have a shorter shelf life, but they still can be used.”

Dr. Ruffin says when power comes back; see your Pharmacist for new prescriptions.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is also encouraging people to donate blood.

“During any type of crisis,” Dr. Ruffin said. “When there is more risk of trauma, more traumas that are coming through our doors, there is an increased need for blood and blood products; we’re always looking for people to donate from the community.”

People can donate through Suncoast Blood Bank. You can find a donation center or blood mobile here: http://www.scbb.org/