SARASOTA- The President and CFO of the Sarasota Film Society has died

Barbara Caras died on Aug. 24th after a short battle with cancer, the film nonprofit announced this week.

Caras started at Sarasota Film Society in 2003 as a bookkeeper.

By the end of her time there, she had worked her way up to president and chief financial officer.

Her husband, Nick Caras, formerly Sarasota Film Society’s managing director, will step into the role of president.

In lieu of flowers, Sarasota Film Society asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Caras’ memory.

Caras was 68 years old.