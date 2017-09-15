SARASOTA COUNTY-While retail stores try fill their shelves to meet the demand for water, another type of business you may not expect is giving away the H2O… a bank!

Center State Bank located on the intersection of Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway distributes free water Friday.

Volunteers acting as traffic cops were directing people driving by to the pallets, as each one contained a total of more than 14,000 bottles.

Suncoast residents received excellent drive through service as volunteers were loading up their vehicles.

Market President of Center State Bank Shaun Merriman, says some asked if they needed a special pass word to get the water.

“Some folks would ask. Do you have to be a customer? We’re like absolutely not. We’re just here to try to go ahead and make sure we get some bottle water in the homes especially for those who still do not have power or water at this point.”

Merriman says they will be giving away water till 6 p.m. and whatever is left will be in the hands of All Faith Food Banks and the Red Cross.