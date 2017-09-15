SARASOTA COUNTY-Residents of the Keys are making their wants known to Sarasota after the devastation left from hurricane Irma and the Suncoast is hearing their call for help.

Sarasota Police Department is partnering up with Marina Jack to transport much needed supplies to the stricken Keys residents Friday.

Drivers passed through as officers were unloading items ranging from lumber, food, and hygiene products.

Housing materials are the most in demand and anyone can come down and donate.

Regional Manager of Marina Jack Sam Chavers says his business has close ties in the region.

“The Keys is near and dear to our hearts. We all visited on vacation down there it’s a big part of our industry being a marina and you know the question wasn’t if its just when and how quick we can help you.”

The Sarasota Police Department will be taking donations until 9 p.m. tonight at the station.