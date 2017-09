SARASOTA- An 8 month old girl is airlifted to All Children’s Hospital after being pulled from a kiddie pool in Sarasota this afternoon.

The call went out to rescue units just after 1 today from the 21-hundred block of Sandrala Drive in sarasota.

The infant was taken by ambulance to a landing zone at Philippi Shores Elementary School, and then airlifted by Bayflite to Saint Petersburg.

The condition of the baby is unknown at this time.