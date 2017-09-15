SARASOTA- Suncoast homeowners are looking for a cheap and effective way to repair damages from Irma.

“You are inviting someone into your home that you don’t actually know if they’re a felon or not,” said Jon Mast, Chief Executive Officer of the Sarasota-Manatee Building Association.

It could happen to anyone…Hiring a contractor to find that you have been scammed. Unlicensed contractors come around after natural disasters, prying on Naive homeowners.

Mast said, “It’s important that they are a licensed contractor because predominantly all licensed contractors will have liability insurance, which will protect your property, they will be carrying worker’s comp insurance, which will protect their physical body, which will also protect them.”

Now that Governor Scott declared a state of emergency, repercussions are more severe.

Sarasota County Building Official, Kathleen Croteau said, “In the case of Hurricane Irma, unlicensed contracting is immediately elevated to a felony, where prior to a declaration, it’s a misdemeanor.”

Sarasota County Building Department and SCSO created a task force dedicated to catching these offenders.

“They’ll scam people, they’ll steal your money, they’ll leave and never come back and do your work,” said Mast.

With no license, you don’t know their criminal background.

Mast said, “Some of them may be very knowledgeable and they’ve been in the business for a long time, but they haven’t gone through the rigorous testing that is required by state law.”

And once they’re allowed in your home. they become a liability.

“If someone cuts their finger off, even worse, dies on your property, fall out of a tree, falls off a roof, you become liable for that injury,” said Mast.

Homeowners should ask contractors for proof of insurance upfront.

“You need to make sure that they have a license, you need to see a copy of their license, you need to see a copy of their insurance as their liability, and their worker’s comp,” Mast said.