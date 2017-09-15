SARASOTA – After a major storm or hurricane, there is always a spike in carbon monoxide poisonings, and generators cause most of them.

12 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were reported in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday.

Lowe’s assistant store manager Bryan Lewis said you should always have a carbon monoxide detector, especially if you’re buying a generator.

“You have to make sure your generator is outside,” Lewis said. “You cannot have it inside.”

Generators run on gas, and operating one inside your home could kill you.

“If you open windows and garage doors, that’s not enough time and not enough air to ventilate,” Lewis said.

It’s impossible to notice the gas on your own.

“You can’t smell the gas, and by the time you know, it’s too late,” Lewis said.

He said the first thing you should do with a generator is read the manual. If you want to run cords off your generator, make sure they’re strong.

“Especially if you’re gonna put a refrigerator on it, you need a heavy duty cord,” Lewis said.

If you lose your manual, you can find most generator information online.

“They have a whole PDF file where you can print everything out and it will give you step by step instructions,” Lewis said.

With carbon monoxide, you can never be too careful.

“Keep it outside,” Lewis said. “At the end of the day, you want to keep your family safe.”