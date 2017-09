SARASOTA-CenterState Bank is providing trucks, some loaded with water and some with ice, to be

deployed to the hardest hit areas throughout Florida for employees, customers, and people who may be in need.

According to a news release from CenerState Bank, trucks loaded with water and ice will be stationed at CenterState Bank at 6204 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota to help Sarasota and Manatee County residents in heed.