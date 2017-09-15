BRADENTON — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the South Florida Museum’s Bishop Planetarium.
The ongoing Saturday program KidSpace shows children some of fascinations with outer space, from stars and planets to constellations in the night sky. Each week takes on a new theme.
Planetarium Manager Howard Hochhalter talks about the program and some of the technology features of the planetarium. “Feel Good Friday” airs weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.