So, the hurricane wiped out all of this week’s high school football games for tomorrow night. Most games around the state have been cancelled, but it’s not just this week. The weather has affected every week of this season, thus far.

Thunder! Lightning! And heavy rains have delayed, postponed, or cancelled games.

“I can’t ever remember a year like this, says Riverview Rams Head Coach Josh Smithers. “I coached at Cardinal Mooney for 15 years and I think we had 1 game cancelled in all of that time. This has been a crazy year, and I don’t think I have ever seen it like this.”

Palmetto, which would have benefitted from this new playoff format last year, now finds themselves scrambling to make up games and find dates to do that, and also giving the kids rest, and preparation time.

Palmetto’s Head Coach, Dave Marino, explains, “There is a reason they play one game a week. There is a lot of preparation that goes into each opponent. So, trying to play 3 gamers in a span of 11 or 12 days is difficult.”

Some of this was going to happen even BEFORE the Hurricane hit. Now, everyone is scrambling to get things scheduled, and because of the new playoff format, you can’t just forget about these games.

“We will play Palm Harbor on Thursday, the 28th(September), then we will play Lutz Steinbrenner on Monday, adds Smithers. “Then we will play Newsome on that Friday. So we will have 3 district games in about a week. It’ll be tough, but you have to suck it up.”

Marino chimes in with, “They’re suggesting we take a Friday game and move it up to a Thursday. Then, play one of these make-up games on Tuesday, and move the Friday night game back to a Saturday to try to buy a day here, steal a day there.”

Unfortunately, you cannot control Mother Nature, and it seems the FHSAA either. They decided not to add a week to the season to help teams get all the games in.

“From what I understand, the FHSAA cannot move the State Championship game back because of contracts with the stadium, Smithers says dubiously. “I think they have to worry about the safety of the kids first, and worry about the money situation later.”

Marino says in parting, “Another concern is when kids are laid off that long, you know, you have physical concerns. You have muscle injuries and soft-tissue injuries.”

So, now teams have a compressed schedule, playing more games in a shorter time, and if they can make it through, then they have to play at a playoff level come playoff time.