VENICE- The City of Venice has announced that contractors will begin debris removal on city maintained roads in response to Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to a news release from the city, City contractors are currently prioritizing debris removal based on areas where Hurricane Irma has generated storm debris to the extent that these areas can be safely accessed to perform debris removal. Residents of impacted areas that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way.

The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

VEGETATIVE DEBRIS (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)

(whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material) CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures)

(damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures) HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)

(materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.) WHITE GOODS (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

(refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters) ELECTRONIC WASTE(computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

Only loose debris will be collected; bagged debris should not be placed on the public right-of-way

Do not place debris near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility. Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection until further notice. The attached graphic provides residents with a visual overview of the proper method to set debris on the right-of-way.

The City urges all residents to make personal safety a top priority, and only set out debris if it is safe to do so at this time.

For more information, please call Venice Public Works at 941-486-2422 at or visit www.venicegov.com.