Sarasota Manatee- The Sarasota Fairgrounds has become a mini city for electrical workers.

More than 21,000 have descended on Florida in the largest storm deployment in U.S. history, according to Florida Power & Light. Robarts arena is part of their makeshift home for the next few weeks. They sleep in trailers with bunkbeds stacked one on top of the other. They eat food in the arena, sustenance to fill them for their next 16-hour day. The workers come from a group of electric utilities around the country that have a mutual assistance agreement with FPL. When a natural disaster hits, local electric companies send out word for additional crews. They represent more than 30 states and one outside country, coming from as far as California and Canada. As of about 6 p.m. last night in Sarasota County, there were 78,460, or 30 percent, still without power. In Manatee County 24.5 percent of residents were still waiting for power to be restored, a decrease from 37% the night before.