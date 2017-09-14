A Sarasota neighborhood just a few streets away from the FPL staging site, is still without power.

Residents living on Hatton Street lost power on Sunday and neighbors have called and filed service requests with FPL however, Thursday was the first day a truck was seen in the area living only a few streets away from the staging site, increases their frustration.

Residents say they do not feel safe with tangled and fallen powerlines in their backyards.

Bickford says one tree in his backyard frequently catches on fire and many have evacuated until this problem is fixed.