SARASOTA- The president and CEO of Florida Power and Lighting, Eric Silagy, visited the Florida Fairgrounds this Thursday afternoon.

70% of FPL’s customers with outages have been fixed. Their workforce of more than 21,500 is working to restore the rest.

Over the past week, their website has received 24 times more traffic.

Their team is working intensely with IBM to fix the website’s bugs.

Compared to Wilma in 2005, FPL’s restoring method is four times faster.

“We have 21,000 people on the field being productive. All of this doesn’t happen by accident,” said President and CEO, Eric Silagy,”The other thing we do is we invest in the system by hardening it, we have put in more concrete poles, we’ve put in bigger wood poles, we’ve shortened the spans, we’ve put in smart grid technology so we can get the power up faster.”

Commissioners from Sarasota and Manatee County joined Silagy at the fairgrounds.

He has also recently met with President Trump and Governor Rick Scott to discuss future system improvements.