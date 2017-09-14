SARASOTA- No mother wants to be a Gold Star Mom, it means they’ve lost a child at war.

But once a year, the moms get together at the Miss America pageant.

It’s a time for them to get pampered, but also to honor their kids.

Sarasota resident, Kathleen Gagg, is in her ninth year taking moms to the Miss America Pageant.

She flew to Atlantic City last week, and spent several days with nine Gold Star Moms.

The moms are honored at the pageant through Project Gratitude, an initiative through Got Your Back Network.

During the Miss America pre-show, the moms walk the stage, with a video tribute of their heroes playing behind them. Former Miss America’s welcome them into the Miss America family.

Gagg says she’s blown away by the strength the moms have.

It’s a pageant with a purpose, helping Gold Star Moms heal.

To find out more about the programs visit www.gotyourbacknetwork.org